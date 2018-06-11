Pearl V Puri: “Anupam Kher Is Like A Father Figure To Me”

“Naagin 3” actor Pearl V Puri, an alumnus of Anupam Kher’s acting school, says the veteran actor is like a father figure to him.

“‘Acting cannot be taught. It can only be learnt’. These words by Anupam Sir are engraved in my mind. He is an institution in himself. I have learnt a lot from there (Anupam Kher’s Actor Prepares). He is a father figure for me,” Pearl told IANS.

He made his debut in 2011 with the show “Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat” and since then has featured in more TV projects like “Meri Saasu Maa” and “Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha“.

“God has been kind. It’s just the beginning of a journey and I have no complaints. I have been part of great shows and an amazing team keeps me going. Acting has been my passion and today I am getting to live my dream. I have no regrets and I am happy with the way things are panning out,” he said.

“Naagin 3” is his second show revolving around snakes. But he says he is not fascinated by snakes.

“But at the same time, there is nothing about them that’s unrealistic. For me, everything told by our ancestors is real. There are good and bad, ghost and God. I feel blessed by Lord Shiva and Hanuman. The story (of a show) is something that fascinates me and then I go ahead with it,” said Pearl.

Ekta Kapoor’s production “Naagin 3” has popular faces like Anita Hassanandani, Rakshanda Khan and Surbhi Jyoti. What made him take up a women-centric show?

“I think the world is dominated by women and they are and will always be superior. With ‘Naagin 3‘, the story and the plot are the winner. It is an amalgamation of a hero, heroine and a villian and the show would be incomplete without any one of them. So every character is important and it’s not ideally a women-centric show,” said Pearl.