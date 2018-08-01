Omung Kumar: Sonali Bendre Is A Fighter; She Will Come Back For Sure!

Sonali Bendre, who is braving a fight against cancer, is a strong person and a fighter, says filmmaker Omung Kumar of the actress, who was his former co-judge in the third season of reality TV show India’s Best Dramebaaz.

Sonali had to leave the Zee TV show in between as she was diagnosed with metastatic cancer and had to go to New York for treatment. She was replaced by Huma Qureshi, who completes the judging panel with Vivek Oberoi.

Praying for Sonali’s good health, Omung told IANS, “I miss her a lot, but I know she is a fighter, she will come back for sure. I think she is going to come back before the finale. Get well soon, Sonali.”

Omung, who judged a few episodes of the show with Sonali, said her presence on the set used to create a beautiful atmosphere.

“Sonali is a mother figure. She is a calm and composed person, so while judging the show, she knew better than me and Vivek about how to deal with the kids.

“She and I used to discuss our issues on the set. We had a lot of fun. As a judge, as she is a mother herself, she knew the best when to behave strictly with the kids and when to have fun,” added the Mary Kom director.

India’s Best Dramebaaz is an acting talent hunt show for children.