Actress Sakshi Tanwar will be back on the small screen as a host of an upcoming food show Tyohaar Ki Thaali. She is looking forward to explore “lesser-known facts” about Indian cuisine and culture with the show.

Sakshi, who made her Bollywood debut with “Dangal” last year, is shooting for the show. It will air on EPIC channel soon.

The 26-part episodic series will celebrate the diversity of the country by bringing some interesting food stories related to Indian festivals, cultural nuances and traditions.

“As an actor, it excites me to explore different mediums and genres. When the channel’s team approached me, I was highly intrigued with the show’s unique concept,” Sakshi said in a statement.

“This is quite different from what I have done in the recent past and I cannot wait to explore lesser-known facts about certain foods and special days that are an integral part of our culture,” she added.

The show is based on discovering the tales behind the special recipes cooked on festivals. The channel also has a popular food show “Raja, Rasoi Aur Anya Kahaniyaan” on air.