The Launch episode of Nach Baliye Season 8 was a big hit. With stellar performances and unveiling of Jodis, the show promised to be full of entertainment and love. Sticking to its promise, the opening episode of the show with Jodis starting to become competitors and putting the best foot forward, the level of dancing went a notch higher.

Taking the show and the theme seriously, all the Jodis gave some outstanding performances which were by applauded by standing ovations. Starting to grove to each other’s tunes or showcase their romance through their performance, the Jodis have got into the game as if they know it all.

Few of the best moments on the show were, the unveiling of the second host this Season Upasna Singh who plays the role of Mom of co-host Karan Tacker. Along with Tacker, Upasna is set to get him married to Judge Sonakshi Sinha.

The audience can witness Sonakshi Sinha sizzling on the floor with Karan Tacker and Co-Judge Terence Lewis to some romantic songs. Giving them competition were paired up team, Bharti Singh and Judge Mohit Suri.

The opening episode of the show will also have Jodis starting to make their voting appeals thereby announcing the competition has begun.

Get Set and ready to watch performances of your favourite Jodis and don’t forget to Vote for them!