Popular celebrity couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya, who have won the popular dance reality show “Nach Baliye 8”, credit their fans for helping their dream come true. The finale was aired on June 25 night.

“We are grateful to our audience who helped us bring home the trophy. There is a lot of responsibility as well — as the audience follows what you do and expects perfection out of you. But for us, they are our family and it is this family that made this dream come true for us,” Divyanka told IANS.

Here’s a message to you from the winners of #NachBaliye8! #NachBaliye8Finale @divyankatripathidahiya @vivekdahiya A post shared by STAR PLUS (@starplus) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:16am PDT

Vivek, who married the “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” fame actress in January 2016, said: “We have just got married and there was so much to discover about each other. Both of us wanted to spend more time with each other, understand each other better and get to know each other even more and we feel that this freshness and this willingness to discover each other more was the ‘X-Factor’ which we had, which the audience was able to genuinely see and connect with.”

The couple feels “Nach Baliye” has helped them understand each other better.

“‘Nach Baliye’ has promoted our relationship by three years as we have got to know each other so much better in these last three months,” Divyanka said.

“I have learnt that Vivek is such a positive person and he feels nothing is impossible. No matter how difficult the choreography was, he would say ‘It’s easy and we can do this’,” she added.

Vivek said: “I have learnt that Divyanka is extremely strong and won’t let anything deter her. In this case, even though she had her ailments (ligament tear and back problem), she continued and kept saying, ‘We can do it’.”

“Nach Baliye 8”, aired on Star Plus, featured actress Sonakshi Sinha, filmmaker Mohit Suri and ace choreographer Terence Lewis as judges.