Meera Deosthale: “Street Food Has Always Been My Favourite”

“Udann” actress Meera Deosthale says she loves gorging on street food.

Just like her on-screen role, Meera prefers living a simple and grounded life off-screen as well.

“Street food has always been my favourite. Whenever I meet my friends or get a break from work, we generally catch up for some delicious street food rather than going to a cafe,” Meera said in a statement.

“I try experimenting with various street foods like vada pav, pani puri, chaats. Whenever someone suggests some new joints, I make sure to try out their dishes,” she added.