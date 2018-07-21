Manoj Chandila To Play An Antagonist In Dil Hi Toh Hai

Actor Manoj Chandila will play an antagonist who will create “chaotic drama” in Ekta Kapoor’s show “Dil Hi Toh Hai“.

In the upcoming episodes, the audience will see Ritwik’s (actor Karan Kundra) friend Rohit (Krishna Shetty) and Palak’s (Yogita Bihani) friend Setu (Asmita Sood) getting engaged.

The celebrations will be interrupted with the entry of a new character played by Manoj. His character Kabir will claim to be Setu’s former husband.

“I am also friends with Ritwik and Rohit. He is a dishonest person. With Kabir’s entry in the show, it will be a chaotic drama as he will be one of the core reasons why Rohit and Setu’s engagement will break,” Manoj said in a statement.