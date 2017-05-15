The 90’s superstar – Manisha Koirala was seen on The Kapil Sharma Show on 11th May. She was specially invited for promoting her movie ‘Dear Maya’ which would be releasing on the 2nd June 2017. She attended the show with her co-star.

Manisha would also be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic playing his mother’s role – Late Nargis Dutt. The actress had a great time interacting with the host and characters of the show. She also tweeted about her experience with the cast saying, “Thank you kapil for making me laugh so much”.

In the movie, the 46-year-old actress, who has battled cancer in real life, will be seen playing the role of a woman who is in search of love.

Talking about her role in the film, Manisha said: “Honestly speaking, I was very nervous, I wasn’t sure I was doing it right or not.

“I was also in action after a little break so I actually requested my director that can we rehearse, can we read, can we do that and a lot has changed in cinema from the time I was in to now, to adjust to all that and till the end of the shooting I was nervous.”

“As an actor, I have done so many movies time and time again. So constantly we all are starving to get a good role which is performance oriented and which is also a new area for an actor to venture into,” said Manisha.

Having such beautiful talent and inspiration in Bollywood is a treat and most of her fans are waiting for her comeback in Bollywood. Tell us in the comments section how excited are you for her comeback?