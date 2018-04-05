Jamnadas Majethia: “I Think TV Shows Have Impacted Our Audience In A Positive Manner”

Popular television actor, director and producer Jamnadas Majethia says the small-screen audience is going through a phase of transformation but the urban audience is finding the digital platform more interesting.

“I have been producing and directing shows on TV for long. Now the audience has changed with time and so have our show formats. Earlier, comedy shows used to be weekly or weekend affairs. Then daily soaps came.

“A lot of saas-bahu sagas took centrestage. There was a phase when only melodramatic shows were gaining popularity. Now, the small town audience is enjoying experimental shows, but unfortunately urban audience is going away from the TV,” Majethia told IANS.

Being a veteran in the TV entertainment industry, Majethia said daily soaps definitely leave an impact on viewers’ mind.

“I think TV shows have impacted our audience in a positive manner. While earlier the formula of saas-bahu used to be black and white, the melodrama of a mother-in-law torturing and bullying her daughter-in-law used to be projected widely. Now look at how things have changed.

“Now the bonding between them are celebrated in an entertaining manner,” said the maker of shows like Khichdi, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Karishma Kaa Karishma.