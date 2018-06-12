Krishna Chali London Actress Megha Chakraborty is elder to her on-screen husband by four years. But she says age is just a number.

The show Krishna Chali London revolves around the unusual love story of Radhey (played by Gaurav Sareen) and Krishna (essayed by Megha).

Krishna Chali London Actress Megha Chakraborty: Age Doesn’t Matter To Me

While Gaurav is 22 years old, Megha is 26. The age gap didn’t stop her from taking up the show.

“When I first met Gaurav on the shoot, we had a discussion with the show’s producer Saurabh Tewari. He told me that Gaurav is younger than me in reality. He thought that I would have some apprehension since I play Radhey’s love interest on the show. But age doesn’t matter to me,” Megha said in a statement.

“In fact, I don’t believe that either mine or Gaurav’s on-screen presence would be affected by that. So what if I am older than Gaurav in reality? There are many Bollywood actresses that have played love interests to their younger counterparts on-screen and have looked absolutely fabulous together.”

Krishna Chali London” is aired on Star Plus.

