Koffee With Karan Season 6: Dhadak Actors Janhvi Kapoor & Ishaan Khatter To Debut On This Karan Johar Show?

Koffee With Karan Season 6: Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan is one of the most highly anticipated shows amongst the viewers as they get to know their favourite celebrities in detail and of course the gossips! who doesn’t love that? \

In last season, we saw some amazing Jodis who had graced the show like Ranbir Kapoor-Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt, Salman Khan and his brothers Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan to name a few. The fifth season was quite a hit in terms of TRP.

Now, the buzz is that the sixth season will soon see the light of day and it will start airing on TV again.

According to DNA, the newcomers Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter will make their debut at the sixth season of the show. Reports further suggest that Sunny Leone will be a part too!

Filmmaker Karan Johar will have the Dhadak jodi, Janhvi and Ishaan, making an appearance together. A source close to DNA revealed, “Dhadak has worked well and the two newcomers are popular with youngsters. Like his Student Of The Year trio, Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan, these two newbies will also be facing the questions of their mentor. They just might spill some beans and reveal secrets that only Karan is privy to,” our informer says.

Furthermore, another guest who will make an appearance this season is Sunny Leone. “We have locked Sunny for one episode. She has never been a part of the show and Karan thought it would be a great idea to invite her.” Sunny’s life has been recently translated into a web series for Zee 5, titled Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone. “She is known to be extremely candid about her life as an adult film star and her journey to Bollywood. Her stint on KWK is expected to be unplugged and unfiltered, just the way the host likes it,” adds the source. It’s not known whether there will be another guest accompanying her. “A few episodes have had solo guests, too,” points out the informer.

As informed by the source to DNA, “The production team wants to launch the sixth season by the end of this year.” Meanwhile, other pairs who will grace the couch this season are still being decided on. The filmmaker is likely to start shooting in September.