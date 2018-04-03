Khichdi Producer JD Majethia Says They Recreated Venice In Vasai

The makers of Khichdi were disappointed at not making it to Venice for a shooting schedule but were determined not to change the storyline.

Producer JD Majethia says they have recreated the magnificent city in Vasai and hopes it will do justice to the scene.

Khichdi is a cult comedy show during the early 2000s, is set to make a comeback with the original cast; Supriya Pathak, Vandana Pathak, Anang Desai and Rajeev Mehta. The show is about the Parekh family.

The makers of the show wanted to shoot a special sequence where the Parekh family enjoys a gondola ride on the Venice canal.