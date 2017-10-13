The TRP war of reality shows has begun. Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9, Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11, Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 and Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi: Pain In Spain are the top contenders in the race.

It’s been 9 seasons for Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati – the show still rules the hearts of the people. It has toppled every reality show toppling the Television Rating Points (TRPs) list from the period of 30th September to 6th October.

BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India website shared the data of the ratings. KBC earned 11533000 impressions in week 40 (of the year). It was followed by Kundali Bhagya on the second spot, Kaala Teeka on third, Kumkum Bhagya on fourth and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi on fifth.

Siddhartha Basu, the producer of the show went ahead and tweeted, “Thanks, Shibasish. Also, history repeats itself as #KBC & @SrBachchan take @SonyTV to No. 1 in Week 40.”

Trending :

Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 and Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 did not even manage to find a spot in the top 5 list. Bigg Boss made its grand debut on 1st October. It could get a benefit of doubt because it’s just the 1st week and going by the history of Bigg Boss, the show attracts the audience after few weeks of controversies.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan says he is glad that his TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is giving a platform to real life heroes to come forward and talk about their initiatives and seek more participation from viewers across the country.

Lawyer and activist Afroz Shah will be on the hot seat for a special episode Nai Chah Nai Rah to raise awareness and pledge support to the cleanliness drive at Juhu and Versova beaches. The episode will air on Friday on Sony Entertainment Television.