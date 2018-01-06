Karan Johar On Inviting Kangana Ranaut On India’s Next Superstars: “We Will Be Very Happy To Have Her”

Filmmaker Karan Johar says he will be happy to have actress Kangana Ranaut as a guest for his upcoming show India’s Next Superstars.

Asked if Kangana will make an appearance in the show, Karan said in a press conference on Friday: “I am sure if Star Plus invites Kangana Ranaut, we will be very happy to have her. Our hearts are big, our home is open…”

The filmmaker added: “If we send an invite, we will welcome them with all due respect and love.”

Kangana had sparked the infamous debate by calling Karan a flag-bearer of nepotism during her appearance on his chat show Koffee With Karan in 2017.

Karan will be seen co-judging India’s Next Superstar along with filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Actress Priyanka Chopra will be seen making an appearance in the Star Plus’s show.

Karan and Rohit will be judging 20 budding talents from which two — male and female talents will be given an opportunity to work with the ace filmmakers. The show will air from January 13.