No matter how major a hint Sunil Grover drops about not returning to The Kapil Sharma Show ever, here is one actor who is confident that the two comedians will reunite and they will have to do so on public demand.

Talking to Koimoi in an exclusive interview, Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey recalled the first time he met Kapil. The actor said, “I know Kapil since Laughter Challenge (The Great Indian Laughter Challenge) when I, Sidhu ji (Navjot Singh Sidhu ), Shatrughan Sinha ji, we used to judge together. Kapil was a contestant there.”

The actor has not visited the show as a guest after Sunil Grover quit. He said, “I didn’t go for Begum Jaan. Vidya Balan went and at that time Sunil Grover was there. I’ve been to the show only once, during Housefull 3.”

Pandey was all praises for the comedy programme and said, “It’s a fabulous show. Kapil Sharma has been around for so long but the package they’ve created with The Kapil Sharma Show, people have loved it.”

Does he think Kapil and Sunil should reunite? To this Chunky replied, “They are so good together. Of course they should. I don’t find any reason why they should work separately. It’s a super hit combination. They went from one channel to the other and still they were so successful. Sunil Grover is too talented. They are a great combination together. I am sure they will come back together. Jhagde hote rehte hain. It’s such a small family. They’ve fought before also. They will come back on public demand.”

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover, are you listening?

On the work front, Chunky Pandey has lent his voice to the character of Nazuk guide in Ruchi Narain’s animation movie Hanuman Da Damdaar, which is all set to release on 19th May.