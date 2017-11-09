Kapil Sharma & Sunil Grover To Reunite For A Show?

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover have been in news for quite a long time now because of their fight in an Australian flight. Later, Sunil Grover had left The Kapil Sharma’s Show to start his own show. The comedian tried to apologize for the fight but Grover was not ready to return on the show. Now in an interview with Mid-Day the actor talked about his show with Sunil Grover.

Kapil said, “Sunil and I haven’t met in a long time, but we chat over messages. As soon as he returns, we will meet up and discuss the possibility of a new show. Hopefully, we should be back together. The rest of the cast members are also ready to come on board.” Kapil also explained how their friendship turned sour. He says, ” When he had left the show earlier [ to pursue his own show, Mad In India], I had dissuaded him from leaving us. This time too, I was sad that our issue had become so big that it had started affecting our friendship. I tried explaining to him that everyone makes mistakes and I too had committed one. But he wouldn’t have any of it.”

Kapil Sharma also clarified all the claims about the channel axing his show The Comedy Nights With Kapil Sharma, “The channel [ officials] didn’t ask me to go off air. It was a mutual decision between us as I thought we needed to take a break. Also, I felt a lot was written on the controversy that happened.”

We hope to see them together soon! Currently, the actor is gearing up for his second Bollywood release Firangi. The film will hit theaters on 24th November. “We have usually seen emotional dramas on Partition. But Firangi is a satire on it. It is a situational humour which I hope people will appreciate,” he concluded.

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon which released in 2015. The film was a hit affair collecting 46.25 crores at the box office.