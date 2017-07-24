The Kapil Sharma Show’s TRP Dips, Climbs Down Further

The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS ) is witnessing tough times ever since Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover had an in-flight fallout in March this year.

While Sunil left the show immediately after their fight, Kapil tried his best to keep viewers coming in but the show is at the receiving end as it is suffering from low TRPs.

According to data from Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC) from 8th to 14th July, Kapil’s show doesn’t feature among the top 5 programmes. TKSS is presently standing at number 14 while Sony Entertainment Television, the channel which airs the show holds the 5th position. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs continues to hold the first position while the other shows in the top 5 are Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Chandan Prabhakar aka chaiwallah, who had left the show along with Sunil Grover and Ali Asgar in March, has recently returned to the show. Comedian Bharti Singh and her fiance Harsh Limbachiyaa have also been roped in as a part of the programme.

Recently, Ali Asgar revealed the reason why he quit the show. In an interview with The Times Of India, the actor-comedian said, “Kapil has been my colleague for last four years and I am not giving any explanation with the intention to harm someone. It is just a creative difference that happened and as a professional, I took the decision to leave TKSS and also informed the creative team. I told them as my contract is coming to an end, I don’t want to renew it. Also, I was not well at the time I felt better my contract got over. If I would have been lying, the channel would have never accepted my explanation. Kapil also felt it was justified. And I never felt of giving an explanation to anyone as to why I left the show.”

The show has been suffering from low TRPs ever since the Kapil-Sunil fallout. Is the channel considering taking it off? We’ll have to wait and watch.