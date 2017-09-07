Kapil Sharma has seen several highs and lows over the last few years. From hosting a show which had 7 million viewers, to being featured on the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, it seemed as though the comedian had it all until his much spoken about fallout with Sunil Grover, a fellow comedian, who was an integral part of his show.

Further, the reports of him making stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor among others wait for long hours only to cancel the shoot added fuel to the fire. Finally, the channel Sony and Kapil mutually decided to give the latter’s show a temporary hiatus with a promise to come back bigger and better.

But that’s not all there is to the story of what eventually led to the downfall of The Kapil Sharma Show. According to a report in DNA, the show is going off air because of Raji Dhingra, the director of Kapil’s upcoming release Firangi. It states that soon after Kapil and Sunil’s fight, several key members of the team left the show post which Rajiv took over the charge of the creative director of the show. But unfortunately, Rajiv didnt get along with the team members which led to a fallout.

In another report in The Indian Express, the comedian spoke about his side of the story, “Firangi wrapped up in March with just one promotional video and song left to be shot in Mumbai. I’m spending my own hard-earned money to produce a film I’m acting in and which I want to promote well. I’m pumping in my fee from hosting the TV shows and events into the film. Am I a fool to jeopardise my biggest source of income by making Shah Rukh Khan wait? Those who’re calling me arrogant and egoistic don’t know how nice Shah Rukh has been to me, how much love and respect I have for him. I don’t wish to make anybody wait, be it a superstar or not. I’m genuinely unwell and I don’t have the energy to keep sending out denials.”

Furthermore, The reports of his ill-health kept flowing in and he was said to be dealing with alcoholism. Now, Kapil is in Bengaluru and is undergoing Ayurvedic treatment. He said, “I have been working for the last 10 years without a break and I needed medical help to combat anxiety, blood pressure and sugar problems and correct an unbalanced diet. I thought it was best to take a break before another problem that I couldn’t control cropped up. After ignoring my health all these years, I am focussing on it now.”

On being asked about hitting Sunil Grover with a shoe during the fight, Kapil said, “I admit I was completely wrong. I was grappling with 50 things and could not handle things well. My best wishes are always with Sunil.”

While he’s busy with his film Firangi, we hope Kapil feels better soon and gets his show on air.