Comedian Kapil Sharma has been in the news for quite some time now. Recently, we reported that Sony Entertainment Television has renewed Kapil Sharma’s contract for one more year. Besides, his TV show, Kapil is also doing a film Firangi that stars Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill.

That’s not all, the star comedian has other big plans up his sleeve. The comedian who started off as a stand-up wants to go back to his early avatar on a digital platform, which he feels is the future of entertainment.

According to a report in Bollywood Life, a source informed “Kapil has been having meetings with Netflix India. He is very keen to do a stand-up comedy show with the digital channel. He strongly feels that digital is the future of entertainment in India. In fact, he has been having meetings with Amazon and Hotstar as well. It ultimately boils down on the moolah he will get from a particular channel. Kapil appreciates the medium because of the audience it caters to and lack of restrictions.”

The dropping TRPs of his show has been a cause of concern for Kapil Sharma. The TRP ratings have gone down since Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show and it has also affected Kapil’s fan following. There were rumors that low TRP of the show might become the reason for the comedian to quit the show.

But now, reports suggest that the show will go off the air for a while and will come back with a new format. It looks like Kapil will be on a break from the comedy show and will concentrate on his upcoming movie

Apart from this, the actor-comedian is also not keeping well these days. Due to his stress-related exhaustion, shows featuring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma and later, Arjun Kapoor’s Mubarakan team was canceled.