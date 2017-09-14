We all know and are aware of the fact that the last few days (and months) have not been good for the undisputed king of comedy Kapil Sharma. The much written about mid-air fracas that took place between Kapil Sharma and his fellow comedian Sunil Grover not only resulted in latter quitting the famous ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, but also affected the show’s TRP ratings, which plummeted to an all-time low ever since its inception.

If that wasn’t enough, Kapil Sharma started facing health issues, which prevented him from shooting with the same brisk and speed with which he used to do initially.

Only last week, there came a news which broke almost everyone’s heart. The news was about ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ would be off air for a few weeks owing to Kapil’s bad health, although the makers of the show had promised that it would be restored after Kapil Sharma bounces back to normalcy. The news of Kapil Sharma’s show going on a break affected almost everyone, including India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar, who wished him a quick recovery and also hoped the show to return soon.

Well, it seems that the Almighty has already heard the prayers of Lata Mangeshkar and zillions of others who wanted the ‘comeback’ of Kapil Sharma in his original avatar. The latest update about Kapil Sharma is that he is now perfectly fit and that he will resume the shooting of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ from the month of October. Kapil Sharma, who was suffering from health issues like blood pressure, had got admitted in Bengaluru for treatment. Reports have it that, even though Kapil Sharma had been admitted, he was way too restless to get back to hosting the show.

Besides hosting ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Kapil Sharma is equally kicked up about his forthcoming film Firangi, which will be releasing on November 10 this year.