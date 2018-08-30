Kapil Sharma Is FINALLY Back; Krushna Abhishek & Bharti Singh To Reunite?

Kapil Sharma, the man who made millions laugh was also the man who shocked everyone as he took a sudden break from the television. His infamous controversy with a journalist shocked many, but that’s all in the past. Krushna Abhishek, who at some point worked with Kapil Sharma is all set to join hands with him.

Earlier this year, in April, the comedian’s show Family Time With Kapil Sharma saw an abrupt ending after broadcasting three episodes. His fans have been rooting for him since then & people are waiting for his comeback. According to the reports flowing in Kapil Sharma will reunite with Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh for a comedy show.

The trio was seen last together in Comedy Circus, a show after which Kapil Sharma rose to prominence. It’s been said that format of the show will be very different from what they’ve done so far. The celeb chat section will be there but Kapil, alone, will not lead the show. All the three members will be given equal footage as they entertain their audience.

Couple of months ago when one user expressed how much he misses Kapil on TV and how he has been watching his Comedy Circus episodes on repeat, Kapil said: “No problem… will start something new soon.”

He also shared that he has gained weight, but will work hard to get back into shape.

“Chalo now good night… Trying to change my lifestyle. God bless all,” he signed off.

Last year, Kapil had a mid-air fight with his colleague, comedian Sunil Grover. The fight led to a widely talked about controversy, after which they parted ways professionally from Comedy Nights With Kapil which had brought both of them unprecedented fame.