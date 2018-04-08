Comedian and TV host Kapil Sharma and Mumbai-based film journalist Vickey Lalwani have lodged police complaints against each other after a telephonic spat on Friday evening.

Sharma has accused Lalwani of defamatory writing and threats of extortion, harassment in connivance with his two former managers – Neeti Simoes and Preeti Simoes, while Lalwani, the Content Head with SpotboyE-com, owned by 9X Media, has shot back with a complaint to Mumbai police accusing him of threats, abuse, harassment, and other charges.

“On Friday evening, Kapil Sharma made a call at 6.11 p.m. and used extremely bad and unparliamentary language. The call has gone viral over social media and I have been flooded with calls of support. This is nothing but yet another attempt to muzzle the media,” Lalwani told IANS.

Sharma said in his complaint that the Simoes sisters worked as his managers, but since their performance was not upto the mark, he had terminated their contracts last year.

Both the sisters had deep insight into Sharma’s personal associations, day to day businesses and privy to even his personal life, said his lawyer Tanveer Nizam.