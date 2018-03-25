According to recent reports Kapil Sharma had canceled the shoot of Family Time With Kapil Sharma with Baaghi 2 stars Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff ‘due to technical difficulties’.

“There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today’s shoot had to be rescheduled. The press conference is also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” the channel said in a statement.

But a few hours ago, Kapil Sharma cleared the air of canceling the shoot with the stars with a tweet:

“Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our second episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. Kuch tohauthenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai? Best wishes to my brother Tiger Shroff for Baaghi2. See you soon bro… Lots of love.”

Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota.kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar.Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) March 24, 2018

Trending

“It’s so sad that even before the show could hit the tube, people are trying to tarnish Kapil’s image. He did have a battle of words with Sunil but that was not the reason for the launch being cancelled. The newly made sets had a technical issue and so we had to cancel the shoot and couldn’t even host the media the next day. We currently do not have a bank of episodes and as soon as the problem got resolved we were back on the sets filming. As for Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani, they were never scheduled to shoot with us, so where is the question of their shoot getting cancelled. It was the launch episode that was to be shot,” a source told The Indian Express.

The show will premiere on March 25 on Sony TV with Ajay Devgn as the special guest.