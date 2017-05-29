Kapil Jokes About His ‘Fight On Flight’ With Sunil Grover On Kapil Sharma Show

After months of reporting on the Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fight, in a fresh development of sorts, it seems Kapil is resorting to some seriously low blows to up his TRPs.

On a recent episode of the show, the comedian turned actor made a joke on his ‘fight on flight’ incident with Sunil Grover. While the cast of the show was performing a skit in a mock airplane, Kapil kept mum all through the act and when asked to intervene, he said, “Main flight mein nahi bolta aaj-kal. (I don’t speak on flights these days).”

This joke got his guests, Cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina in splits. For those who are unaware after Kapil abused Sunil Grover and other actors on a flight from Australia, where they had performed a successful show, the latter quit the show. Apparently, a drunk Kapil not only abused Sunil’s work, he also physically abused him by throwing a shoe at him.

Take a look at the video here:

After this incident, Sunil took to the social media to message Kapil Sharma, asking him to be treat people like humans. While Kapil said that its a family matter and he will resolve issues with the cast soon, not only Sunil, other actors on the show, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar too made their exit.

Sunil who used to perform as Dr. Mashoor Gulati on the show had a huge fan base. Interestingly, post his exit, the show’s TRPs have dropped and Kapil’s attempt of hiring senior comedian Raju Srivastava to keep the viewers entertained also seems to have failed.

According to Hindustan Times, a Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) report shows, The Kapil Sharma Show no longer makes it to the top five highest TRP rated programs on Indian television. The data is from Saturday, May 13, 2017, to Friday, May 19, 2017.