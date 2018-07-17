Kanan Gill & Sapan Verma Reveal Why Judges’ Phones Were Seized During The Shoot Of Comicstaan!

As Amazon Prime Video Original’s Comicstaan starts streaming today, mentors Kanan Gill and Sapan Verma spill beans on fellow judges.

Comicstaan brings together the top comedians of the nation under one roof as Tanmay Bhat, Kenny Sebastian, Biswa Kalyan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kaneez Sukra, Sapan Verma and Naveen Richard as judges while Abish Matthew and Sumukhi Suresh host the show.

While the mentors had a fun time judging the show, Kanan Gill and Sapan Verma revealed a fun incident from the sets.

Revealing a funny anecdote, Kanan and Sapan shared Tanmay Bhat would always be busy on his phone while the shoot of the show. Watching Tanmay engrossed in his phone other judges would be tempted to check their phones as well resulting in all the mentors being busy with their mobile phones.

In order to curb that, the makers decided to seize the phones of the judges during the shoot of Comicstaan. The judges would walk in deposit their phones and collect it at the end of the shoot.

Sharing the same, Kanan and Sapan said, “Judges’ phones were seized until the shoot was over for every episode”.

Bringing together the top comedians of the nation, the reality show offers wholesome entertainment with the best artists under a single roof.

Comicstaan is a nine-episode series presenting a new theme every episode, where the judges hunt for the future of comedy.

The recently released trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of everyone.

Comicstaan is laugh-out-loud funny with carefully plotted jokes, quick-witted dialogue and hilarious memorable moments that are relevant in pop culture today.

The first four episodes are available to stream from today, followed by new episodes weekly.