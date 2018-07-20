Kajal Pisal To Join The Cast Of Udann

Actress Kajal Pisal, who has featured in shows like “Saath Nibhana Saathiya” and “Bade Achhe Lagte Hain“, will play actor Mahesh Thakur’s on-screen sister in “Udann“.

“I’m happy to get this role. I’ll be seen as Kanchan in the show. She is caring and supports her brother despite knowing that he is wrong,” Kajal said in a statement.

She was last seen in the show “Savitri Devi College and Hospital”.

“Udann” features Meera Deosthale and Vijayendra Kumeria in lead roles.

“Udann” started by highlighting the issue of bonded labour. It went on to address the issue of psychological domination.