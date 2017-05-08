Justin Bieber to appear on ‘Koffee With Karan’

Grammy Award winning singer Justin Bieber will be in conversation with celebrated filmmaker Karan Johar on his show “Koffee With Karan”, says a source.

Bieber is set to visit India for the first time for his Jio Justin Bieber Purpose Tour. The show will take place on Wednesday in Mumbai. If everything goes as planned, Karan, who has interviewed Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, will host Bieber on his show.

“Koffee with Karan” has completed five seasons. He will be celebrating season six by unveiling it with Bieber.

“This will be the first time an international celebrity of Bieber’s calibre will be featuring in an Indian chat show format,” said a source.

Karan has conducted interactive chat show dialogues with international celebrities like Richard Gere, Maria Sharapova, Hugh Jackman and Christian Louboutin apart from working closely with Meryl Streep, Robert De Niro, George Clooney at world forum panels.

“He will definitely Ado full justice to this one-on-one exchange if Bieber actually does decide to reserve a time slot for it in his busy schedule,” said the source.

Apart from Mumbai, Bieber will also visit New Delhi, Jaipur and Agra.

Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera has been roped in to handle the security for the Jio Justin Bieber Purpose World Tour. Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, has been considered the most trusted aide of Salman for over 20 years. Informed sources say he will be personally monitoring the security arrangements of Justin Bieber during his stay in India later this month.

Apart from making his fans groove to his songs like “Where are u now”, “Boyfriend” and “Love yourself”, Bieber will do all “touristy” things in India.

He will arrive here on May 8 prior to his public show on a private jet after his performance in Dubai. He will be received and welcomed by Arjun Jain, Founder and Managing Director of White Fox India, the sole promoter company of Purpose World Tour, India.

The first day of the visit will entail a lavish dining experience that will explore the nuances of the finest royal cuisines served by butlers flown in especially from Rajasthan.

The second day of the visit will entail a tour around the city. The hotspots being zeroed in on include Gateway Of India, Kala Ghoda and Mani Bhavan that showcase a mix of heritage and history.

The city tour will be followed by a luxurious Ayurvedic spa session knowing Bieber’s love for massages.

The third day will witness the mega concert in Mumbai followed by a private yacht party with some live karaoke.

The next two days will include a visit to New Delhi and Jaipur and a trip to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra.