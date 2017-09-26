Salman Khan is all to entertain us once again with the new season of popular reality show Bigg Boss. The 11th season of the show is all set to roll soon and well, the excitement is definitely building up among the fans.

While everyone obviously wants to know who will be locked in the palatial Bigg Boss’s house for next 3 months. Like last year this season too, commoners will join the celebrities in the house for 100 days.

Coming to the celebrities who will be a part of the show, the speculations start almost three months prior to the show. But only a few from this speculated list make it to the final list. People are eagerly waiting for Salman to be back with Bigg Boss. The 51-year-old actor will host the show for the eighth time this season.

Salman’s fans have always loved him in every season and tune into the show just to watch the Dabangg actor. After a lot of speculations here’s a tentative list of Bigg Boss contestants.

1 Dhinchak Pooja

She is an internet star who rose to fame after her video Selfie Maine Le Li Aaj went viral.

2 Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa is a popular TV actress known for her role in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain.

3 Priyank Sharma

He is the winner of the show MTV Splitsvilla and will be seen in Bigg Boss next! It is not surprising as even Prince Narula moved onto Bigg Boss 9 after winning Splitsvilla.

Amongst the other are, TV producer Vikas Gupta is also a part of the show. Amongst actors, it is Pearl V Puri and Abrar Zahoor whose names are doing the rounds. We know Pearl as the hottie from Badtameez Dil and Nagarjuna. He has made news for his link-ups with Asmita Sood, Hiba Nawab and Karishma Tanna as well. Abrar was seen on Neerja. The latest name in the reckoning is hot MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla. She is known for her sexy Insta pics and was in the news for dating Varun Sood as well.

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tubelight, has just wrapped shooting his film Tiger Zinda Hai in Abu Dhabi, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Are you excited to watch Salman Khan in Bigg Boss season 11?