Colors talent reality show India’s Got Talent is back with its eighth season and guess who have signed in as the hosts this season? Yes, you guessed it right! It’s yet again Karan Johar, Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora who reunite and return to the small screen to judge the reality show this year.

India’s Got talent 8 will air on Colors towards the year-end. Comedienne Bharti Singh will continue to host the show whereas her co-host is yet to be finalised. Auditions for the show are said to kick off later this year.

In addition, according to a source close to Mumbai Mirror, while the 12th season of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss is slated to kick off from September 16, India’s Got Talent is expected to start in October. Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi which is currently being shot in Argentina has been pushed to January 2018 to make way for the other two shows.