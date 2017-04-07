Indian TV Actress Sara Khan Reminded About Mahira Khan By Karachi Airport Staff?

Popular TV actress Sara Khan has rubbished reports of her being detained for six days in Pakistan. She has clarified in an interview that she was not detained in Pakistan and stated unavailability of flights as a reason behind her delay. She told a leading portal that since there were no flights available, she had to extend her stay in Pakistan for two days, for which she was asked by the immigration department to get an NOC certificate. The actress has further said that it took six days for the formalities to get completed which caused a delay in her departure.

However, a source close to the actress has claimed that Sara had to face this because Pakistani actress Mahira Khan was earlier not allowed to promote her Bollywood film Raees in India. The source told Bombay Times, “Sara was scheduled to return on March 28. However, there were no flights available to India for the next two days, which forced her to extend her stay. When she approached the immigration counter at Karachi airport on March 30, the staff recognised her. They then cited Mahira’s example and said, ‘Remember how Mahira was treated by your people? How can we let you go so easily, especially when the equation between the two countries is so critical?’ After she pleaded with them, they relented, but delayed issuing the NOC by a week. It was quite scary.”

Sara is presently working in television soap Jana Na Dil Se Door. After returning to India late on Wednesday, the actress reportedly headed straight to the sets of the soap.

Straight from Karachi to Jana na dil se door shoot #starplus #workinmumbaibegins #ssarakhan #newnew A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Apr 5, 2017 at 2:46pm PDT

The serial’s producer Yash Patnaik told Bombay Times, “Sara was supposed to start shooting with us from March 30, but she was unable to fly back home. My team was constantly in touch with her. Seems, she was reminded of Mahira’s case multiple times. Fortunately, she flew back on Wednesday night.”