Imran Khan joins Mini Mathur on The Mini Truck

Popular television show host and VJ Mini Mathur is back with a new web series titled The Mini Truck, which will feature Mini’s celebrity friends cook up some of their favourite dishes on her fancy food truck.

One of the guests on The Mini Truck is none other than actor Imran Khan. A lesser known fact about Imran is that he has always been fond of cooking and is all set to showcase this side of himself on the show!

Commenting on the same, Mini Mathur said, “I have been cooking since I was 13 and The Mini Truck is a product of passion. It seemed impractical at first but Nikkhil, Madhu & Monisha from Emmay gave me wings and we built it.”

“Every little gadget, cup and spatula has been handpicked by me and the team. And it was so worth it. Our first episode was magic. It’s like everything came together and felt so right. Imran was an amazing guest- funny, witty and so patient besides being an outstanding cook himself. The show is about food and memories, family recipes, comfort food and food stories discovered through travel. This is a pure passion project and the viewers are going to love seeing this casual & quirky side of the stars they admire on screen,” Mini added.

The Mini Truck came into existence because of Mini’s friend and Emmay Entertainment Co-founder, Nikkhil Advani, who urged her to show the world what a talented cook she is. Mini had always been fascinated by the idea of a food truck and has watched several American food truck shows.

Mini talked about Bollywood’s two superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan coming on the show. Mini’s husband Kabir Khan was working with Salman at the time and Nikkhil Advani suggested that they get the actor to cook one of his favourite dishes.

The Mini Truck is a 7-9 minute weekly web series which will feature a Bollywood celebrity in each episode. With Ching’s Secret and London Dairy as their brand partners, The Mini Truck is slated to air on India Food Network soon.