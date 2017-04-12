Popular dance reality show, Nach Baliye took off last week and has certainly taken an entertaining start. This time, judging the show are actress Sonakshi Sinha, director Mohit Suri and choreographer Terence Lewis.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan shot for an episode on the show and well, he’s the first celebrity guest judge this season. The actor appeared on the show to promote the premiere of his film Kaabil on Star Plus.

The actor, who is known for his exceptional dancing skills, was seen matching steps with the contestants on the show. Marathi actor, Siddharth Jadhav who is a contestant on the show was seen dancing along with Hrithik who was trying to learn the ‘Pinga’ step. He was also seen interacting with Sonakshi Sinha and we must say, the duo could make up an interesting pair on-screen. Looks like, Hrithik had a fun time on the sets of the show!

Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Hrithik started off his year with a successful film like Kaabil which earned him a lot of praises. He was seen playing the character of Rohan Bhatnager, a visually impaired person. The film also starred Yami Gautam in a lead role. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film, in spite of clashing with Shah Rukh Khan’s Raees, held its own at the box office and gave a tough fight.

Hrithik recently announced the release date of his Marathi debut, Hrudayantar which has been helmed by popular fashion designer Vikram Phadnis. Often referred to as the ‘Greek God of Bollywood’, Hrithik took to the social networking site and tweeted 9th June, 2017 as the release date of Hrudayantar. Hrithik plays a cameo in the film and will portray himself in it.

He wrote, “So happy 2 announce release date of #Hrudayantar a film dat I’m happy 2b a part of! Directed by my friend @vikramphadnis1 @hrudayantarfilm.”