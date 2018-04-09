HOT: Karishma Tanna Replaces Mouni Roy In Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3

Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural series Naagin has seen two back-to-back super-successful seasons. Both Season 1 and 2 of the show managed to stay on top of the rating charts throughout their run, making the female lead Mouni Roy a name to be known for. Karishma Tanna is all set to replace Mouni Roy in Naagin 3.

In fact, Mouni bagged her debut Bollywood project alongside Akshay Kumar, thanks to the show. Now, since the news of Naagin 3 has been quite hot! Today, Ekta Kapoor took to her social media and announced the actress of Naagin for the third season!

Well, it is none other than Karishma Tanna, she is seen in the first look poster of the TV series posing as a naagin! We are excited to see how well Karishma is going to rule the screen in this avatar! Karishma rose to fame after being the Bigg Boss finalist!

Take a look at the poster here:

It is also reported that Karanvir Bohra will be a part of the show. Recently, in one of her Instagram posts, Mouni Roy wrote a heartfelt parting message to Ekta Kapoor, wherein she wished love and luck to the new team.