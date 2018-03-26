Hina Khan’s Romantic Getaway With Her Boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal In Dubai

Bigg Boss 11 fame Hina Khan is having the best time of her life with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal in Dubai. Both of them are enjoying to the fullest!

In the Bigg Boss house, it was quite evident that Hina is truly and madly in love with Rocky. Hina used to miss him badly when she was inside the house.

Now, both Hina and Rocky are spending some quality time in Dubai. She has gone for a fashion show and she will be walking the ramp there. The gorgeous actress shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram account and we can’t get enough of these two!

She captioned the pictures, “When the attempt to build something magnificent within ignites everything around transforms! The Burj Khalifa is a living, breathing organism that inspires everyone without discrimination! That’s not just an icon but an iconic personality! #BurjKhalifa @visit.dubai #VisitDubai.”

#HiRo literally give us some serious relationship goals! Isn’t it?