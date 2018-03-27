Hina Khan SLAYS And SIZZLES In The Desert In Dubai

Yesterday, television actress Hina Khan shared a few pictures of her Dubai getaway with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. And we can’t really get over her pictures!

Today, Hina has shared some more pictures and oh boy, she is sizzling in the desserts! In the pictures, we can see how she is soaring the temperature high!

Hina has gone to Dubai for a fashion show which will be held this week. But before the show, Hina is having the best time of her life.

She took to her Instagram account and captioned the pictures, “The desert is like a huge hourglass, millions of moments from time to time , here goes my addition into its vault ! Lost for another lifetime just like I got lost in its serenity and depth …cruising .. connecting .. with this ethereal absolution! Thank you @visit.dubai for this phenomenal experience..”

Isn’t she looking sexy? <3