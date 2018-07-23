Hina Khan Shows Who Is The Boss! Serves A Legal Notice To The Jewellery Brand That Accused Her Of Fraud

Hina Khan was recently accused of a fraud worth 12 lakhs by a jewelry brand that alleged the actress did not return their jewelry piece post promotion. However, Hina has now served a legal notice to the brand and shared a copy of it on her Twitter and Instagram handles.

Hina wrote, “Since it started in public forum,I m forced to share my response too but d RIGHT WAY.”

‪”My advocate @sarthak7468 from Supreme Court of India . Sent a legal notice with proper stamp n signature to them.so this is how a legal notice looks like, not like an unsigned unstamped fake notice created just for cheap publicity..We really work hard to reach where we r n just because ‘a celeb’ is n easy target u will not get to use it to ur benefit… The law works wonders for an innocent who is wrongly accused and it gets better if you have proper proofs. Attaching the courier receipt for my notice. Surprisingly it never appeared for the imaginary notice sent to me. No hawa hawaai only seedhi baat #SatyamevJayate#NotAnEasyTarget”

The actress also has confirmed that she never recieved any legal notice, and now wants the agency to apologize to her. Meanwhile, Hina’s stylist also informed that Hina never wore the jewelry and it was her assistant who lost the piece. An FIR has been lodged against the assistant as she collected the jewelry from Hina’s place.

Hina rose to fame with Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bigg Boss Season 11, and is currently enjoying the love fans are showering on her latest music video, Bhasoodi.