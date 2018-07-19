Hina Khan Accused Of Jewellery Fraud Worth 12 lakh; Gives A Bang On Reply On Twitter!

Hina Khan, who rose to fame with Star Plus’ show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is surrounded by yet another controversy. This time, the actress has been accused of a jewellery fraud worth Rs. 12 lakh, although she denies the allegations.

The incident came to light when India News, a news channel, carried a report stating Hina Khan has been accused of fraud by a jewellery brand which claims she wore their jewellery worth Rs. 12 lakh at an event, in order to promote it but never returned the piece. Now, the same brand has sent her a legal notice giving 15 days time to return the jewellery.

However, Hina completely denies the news and calls it a stunt by her haters. She took to her Twitter and wrote, “LOL wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses.. sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M”

LOL🤣🤣🤣wonder why this legal notice did not reach my house and instead reached all the media houses..😂👏👏 sorry haters this tactic will not work.. try something new.. bhassodi will still shine #Bhasoodi #NoMoreBullshit #BhasoodiHits7M https://t.co/BtZQ7jfSB8 — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) July 18, 2018

It is unknown to whether the report really didn’t reach her residence or Hina is lying to save her image in public but the matter and the accusation do seem to be grave enough! Hina is currently enjoying the showbiz with her recently released music video Bhasoodi, and the viewers are highly appreciating her work.