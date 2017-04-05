Here’s What Kiku Sharda Misses Most On The Kapil Sharma Show!

The Kapil Sharma show has had a lot of ups and downs in the past three weeks. For starters, your favorite actors Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar are no where to be seen. Following a huge spat with Kapil, the three performers exit the show and ever since then, it has been a difficult journey for Kapil so far. Apparently, with the new format of the show, TRPs have been dropping too.

Another artist on the show, Kiku Sharda who played the nurse along with Sunil Grover’s Dr. Gulati has remained loyal to Kapil so far. He is still a part of the show and refused to give any negative statement against the show’s host even after revelations by Sunil about Kapil’s brash behavior.

Although, he took to Twitter to mention that he does miss his family from the show which included Sunil, Chandan and Ali.

“As I holiday here in HK with my family , I miss my onscreen family @WhoSunilGrover @kingaliasgar @haanjichandan@preetisimoes @neetisimoes.”

So far, Kiku has not once taken neither Kapil nor Sunil’s side and has always maintained that he is here to work. Earlier, in a statement to Hindustan Times, he said, “I am very much a part of the show, as I am under contract with channel and production house. I am just doing my work by being a part of the show and I will continue to do that.”

He recently also performed on the live show held at Delhi’s Talkatora stadium along with Sunil Grover. The duo are known to be a hit pair as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and his nurse Bumper. Their live show met with immense success as it was almost housefull.

Kiku is currently vacationing with his family but he will be back on the show once he returns to Mumbai.