Birthday boy Kushal Tandon became each and every girls crush after he featured in Sony’s hit show Beyhadh opposite Jennifer Winget.

The actor started his career with modeling and went on to become the first runner-up of Mr. India. He was later finalized as the lead of Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and his act in the show gained him unimaginable stardom overnight.

Kushal Tandon knows how to make the right style statements with the perfect swag where ever he goes. Whether it is a fashion show, launch event or a casual day he knows how to nail each look!

On his 33rd birthday, we bring you his 10 most casual yet stylish avatars of all time!

1. When he made a casual black t-shirt and grey pants with brown formal shoes look picture perfect for a casual day!

Gratitude is sooooooooooo gangster! A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Mar 17, 2018 at 6:52pm PDT

2. When he paired a brown leather jacket with a white t-shirt and pair of blue jeans for a sunny day! He completed his look with a pair of white shoes!

Hey sexy ……drink some water ! A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Feb 28, 2018 at 1:31pm PST

3. When he shined bright in the night with a semi-casual blue jacket, brown shoes and a pair of denim and white t-shirt. The actor surely knows how to woo the fashion police.

4. When Kushal carried the grey, white colors with utmost sincerity!

5. When he made his day off look simple yet eye-catchy by pairing dark blue pants, white jacket, and a baby pink t-shirt.

Zombed up zones at nite shoots! A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Feb 11, 2018 at 9:57am PST

6. When he posed by the pool in an all swagger mode in a brown and pink combination!

7. When he struck a quirky pose in a skinny hot red t-shirt, denim, and white shoes.

8. When he tried going the monochrome way and we must he turned heads!

9. When he slayed the black look in an all black pathani!

#solowalkthetalk A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Sep 6, 2017 at 11:58pm PDT

10. When he chose to go with denim on denim. He looked picture perfect while soaking the sun!