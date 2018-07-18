Guru Randhawa to judge Love Me India, a live children's reality show

Punjabi music artiste Guru Randhawa, who is currently riding a popularity wave, is all set to make his television debut with a kids music reality show. Guru is all set to don the judge’s hat for an upcoming reality show called Love Me India. The singer will be judging a show for the first time with Himesh Reshammiya and Neha Bhasin on the panel. Popular actor, singer and host Meiyang Chang has been roped into anchor Love Me India.

Guru Randhawa recently revealed the cool promo of him inviting singers for the new reality TV show. The music reality TV show is all set to hit the small screens shortly. Talking about this, singer Guru Randhawa comments,’It feels amazing to be a part of ‘Love Me India‘ as I always say that India has a lot of hidden talent. I really like the concept of the show, which will inspire new singing talents and I’m really looking forward to the show to discover some of the best talents that India has to offer. I’m super thrilled and excited to be associated with one of the best platforms on television in India for a singing hunt.’. The show is expected to go on air in September – October.

After enthralling listeners with his music in India, Guru’s latest single ‘Made in India’ has secured a spot in the Billboard top 25 on YouTube. The song has been placed 11 on Billboard Top 25 on YouTube this week. Elated about his second entry in Billboard, Guru Randhawa comments, ‘I couldn’t be more proud than this. It’s the second time our latest single is on Billboard charts this week. Representing India with our songs is a feeling of a lifetime. I’m thankful to all my fans and well-wishers for supporting my songs.’

Currently, Guru is awaiting his song release in Gippy Grewal’s Punjabi movie titled ‘ Mar Gaye Oye Loke‘. He has 2 single upcoming in recent times too. It seems like Guru Randhawa is on a spree of touching new heights.