Gurmeet Choudhary approached for Indonesian TV Show

Gurmeet Choudhary, who was last seen onscreen in Laali Ki Shaadi Mein Laddoo Deewana has been approached to feature in an Indonesian television show. The actor says it came as a surprise to him.

“It came as a pleasant surprise. The makers recently flew down to India to meet me and narrated me the concept of the show they are planning to make there. I liked the idea and will take a final call on the show soon,” Gurmeet said in a statement.

The actor’s show “Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi” recently released in Indonesia (in Indonesian language) and has been hugely appreciated by the people there. He also starred in Bollywood films like Khamoshiyan and Wajah Tum Ho.

According to sources, Gurmeet loved the idea and is considering the offer. He is expected to fly to Indonesia in May for the final discussion on the TV show. While Gurmeet today, enjoys a huge fan following, his inspiration has been a Bollywood megastar. “Shatrughan Sir one of the major reasons for me becoming an actor. His body of work is truly inspirational and I’ve learnt a lot watching his films,” Gurmeet said in a statement.

Gurmeet was recently in the news for adopting two little girls from his home town, Bihar. Gurmeet Choudhary and wife Debina Bonnerjee have adopted two girls from Gurmeet’s hometown Bihar. The couple met Pooja and Lata in 2014 and after hearing their plight from his mother who stays nearby, the couple thought that the children had complete right and education and deserve a better life.

Pooja is an orphan who has been living with her uncle and Lata is her first cousin. According to reports, all the paperwork is done and the couple will be going to Jarampur for final signatures post Holi.

Gurmeet and Debina did not wish to uproot the girls immediately from their hometown and hence the girls will be moving to Mumbai next year.