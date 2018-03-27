Bepannaah actress Jennifer Winget has always turned heads with her fashion and style. The actress never fails to leave her imprint in the minds of her fans with her choice of fashion.

The actress has always ruled the Television industry with her shows. From Dill Mill Gaye to Beyhadh and now Bepannaah the actress’ nails every character altogether.

She currently promoted her show Bepannaah which airs on Colors TV. Jennifer is playing a role of a Muslim character in the show. Her character goes traditional and ethnic for this one!

Let’s decode her traditional avatar!

1. Jennifer showed us how she took over the character of Zoya for Bepannaah by opting for a red sari with golden embellished work!

2. For her TV promotions, she chose to go simple but elegant. The actress wore a baby pink outfit with a golden net dupatta.

3. She kicked off the Delhi leg of promotions in a mix and match couture. The actress turned heads in a sharara dress which had golden bottom, short pink kurti and net golden dupatta. It seems she is loving the golden color!

4. Jennifer brightened up the city of Nawabs (Lucknow) with her simple yet splendid bright yellow ensemble.

5. She further raised the style statement with a nude golden outfit for the Rising Star episode.

6. This outfit of her will surely beat your mid-week blues! The actress looks dazzling in this unique and trendsetter gown.

Which is your pick? Let us know in the comment section below!