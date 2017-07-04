Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Mandana Karimi Files Domestic Violence Case

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi has filed a domestic violence case against her husband Gaurav Gupta at the Andheri magistrate court on Monday.

Model turned actress said in her application that she came to India in 2012 to pursue modelling and acting and met Gaurav through a common friend. After dating for some time, the two got engaged in July 2016 and then tied the knot in January 2017. Mandana has alleged that she was asked to quit her career after marriage.

The situation became ugly when Mandana was barred from entering her own house. She also alleged harassment by her mother-in-law. Mandana was thrown out of her matrimonial house 7 weeks ago. She tried to reconcile with them but her in-laws didn’t allow her back.

2 months ago today ❤️ #blessedwiththebest 👫👰👳🏻 Ps look at my face after all that crying(Emotional moments) 🤣🙈 A post shared by Mandanakarimiofficial (@mandanakarimi) on May 4, 2017 at 11:03pm PDT

She has also claimed that she was insulted and not allowed to meet her friends. She is currently staying in a service apartment.

Mandana’s lawyer has reported that the matter is now in court and they would contest it as per law. She has sought a monthly maintenance of Rs 10 lakh and a compensation of Rs. 2 crore. The case will come up for hearing on July 15 before Andheri metropolitan court.

Trending :

Mandana Karimi starred in several television commercials with Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan before she appeared in films starting with a cameo in Ranbir’s Roy (2015). Mandana was last seen in Indo-Sino film Xuanzang. She has also starred in Bollywood films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and Main Aur Charles. The actress was also part of the Bigg Boss show hosted by Salman Khan.