TV host-actor Rannvijay Singha, who is currently busy with MTV’s Roadies Xtreme, says reality shows have evolved, but the audience is getting attracted to fiction entertainers once again.

The growth of reality shows is a lot, said Rannvijay, who shot to popularity as the winner of Roadies and then hosted multiple editions of the show.

“I think everything has a time. But I feel fiction will come back again,” he said, adding that people watch fiction because they like to relate themselves with the situations they show.