Ekta Kapoor To Announce A Remake Of An Old Epic Saga

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor has announced that she is going to come up with a remake of an “old” saga on the small screen.

Without divulging more details, Ekta on Thursday tweeted: “So, met Star Plus team yesterday! Emotional moment for me! About to announce a ‘remake’ of an old epic saga! Let the ride of nostalgia begin.”

Ekta is known for soaps like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi“, “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki“, “Kaahin Kissii Roz“, “Kasautii Zindagii Kay“, “Pavitra Rishta“, “Bade Acche Lagte Hain“, and “Jodha Akbar“.

She has also produced the television series “Naagin“, “Ye Hai Mohabbatein”, “Kumkum Bhagya”, “Chandrakanta”, “Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki” and several others.

Details about which show she will remake is yet to be revealed.

Earlier this week, Ekta was excited about July 3, which is when “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” went on air on Star Plus 18 years.