Dus Ka Dum: Salman Khan To Bring Back Dr. Gulati With His Bharat Co-Star Sunil Grover!

Superstar Salman Khan is back on the small screen as the host of Dus Ka Dum with more energy and wit. Dus Ka Dum first aired in 2008, and saw two successful seasons. The show premiered on Sony Entertainment Television on June 4th. Comedian turned actor Sunil Grover is all set to be seen in Dus Ka Dum in his Dr Gulati avatar!

In an interview with Ahmedabad Mirror, the actor spoke about his experience of bringing back the character on screen, “It was nostalgic because the character has a certain innocence about him. When I was playing him, I’d sometimes find it difficult to believe it was me. It was nice meeting Dr Gulati after such a long gap,”

He also added, “We made a parody of “Chaand Chhupa Badal Mein” (from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam). I would add one line to the song, so would he… it turned out quite beautifully. He was in a fun mood, and I lost track of whether I was winning or losing the game. It was just so much fun.”

As you guys know, Sunil Grover is going to work with Salman Khan in Bharat. He gave the daily the details about the same, “Salman is such a fun-loving guy to work with; he doesn’t make you feel that he’s a star. Usually, there is a lot of pressure to deliver but Salman made it easy for everyone on the sets. I’m looking forward to working with him in Bharat now, we are expected to roll by July end.”

It will be interesting to see Sunil working on two big movies, i.e Bharat and Chhuriyyan. He added to that saying, “We are prepping for the last schedule of Vishalji’s film,” he said.