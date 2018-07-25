Dus Ka Dum New Promo: Farah Khan Pokes Fun At Salman Khan’s Acting Skills

Fans are eager to watch Salman Khan, Farah Khan Kunder and Shilpa Shetty having fun on upcoming episode of Sony TV’s show Dus Ka Dum. In a recent promo uploaded by Sony TV on their Instagram handle, we can see Farah Khan poking fun at Salman Khan for his acting skills.

The promo starts with Shilpa Shetty initiating a clap and Farah Khan enacting Madhuri Dixit from Salman Khan’s musical comedy Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! While both continue to have fun enacting the scene from the famous movie, there comes a point where Salman Khan makes fun of how Farah is acting, saying that he would stop and leave acting if that’s how it’s done!

“Mai acting chhod dunga“, says Salman. To which Farah replies, “Acting pakdega toh chhodega na“, following which Shilpa Shetty can’t control her laughter and Salman goes mum, wondering what should be his comeback! Looks like there’s alot to catch on the upcoming episode including Salman’s comeback and the exciting incidents that take place between the three celebrities.

The show that is hosted by Salman, recently saw actors like Shilpa Shinde, Karan Patel, Himesh Reshammiya, Kamal Haasan and Guru Randhawa shooting for different celebrity special episodes. Meanwhile on the work front, Salman is currently working on action drama Bharat and will also be seen hosting reality show Big Boss Season 12.