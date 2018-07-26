Divyanka Tripathi: “Ye Hai Mohabbatein Has Been Lucky & Beautiful”

Actress Divyanka Tripathi says that her journey in the TV show “Ye Hai Mohabbatein” has been lucky and beautiful.

The show, that airs on Star Plus, has completed 1500 plus episodes and the makers of the show held a grand party on Wednesday, here.

Celebrities like Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Karan Patel, Shireen Mirza, Aditi Bhatia, Krishna Mukherjee and producer Ekta Kapoor among others attended the party.

Talking about the show and its success, Divyanka said, “It is a beautiful feeling because it is a surprise for all of us. I mean, we knew the show is beautiful and we were enjoying ourselves working in the show for such a long time and when the journey is enjoyable you don’t realize about the time.”

“So we didn’t even realize that such a long time has gone by. It’s been four and a half years, and if you add shooting then it has been five years. It is a beautiful feeling,” she added.

During the show, Divyanka got married to Vivek Dahiya.

The actress credits the show as a lucky charm as everyone involved got married.

“This show has been beautiful and lucky for everyone involved. The show has brought so much happiness in everyone’s life. A lot of people from our show got married during the show,” she said.

Karan Patel, the main lead in the show, also expressed his excitement over the unprecedented 1500 episode success.

“I think it is a milestone. I think when we started this show, it was in the late night slot but even then the show did really well. I think the biggest credit I would like to give is to the audience” Karan told the media.