Did You Know How Much Was Salman’s First Salary?

Salman occupied the second spot on Forbes list of the ‘Highest Paid Actors in Bollywood’ for the year 2017. He also became the highest paid TV actor with reports suggesting that he is getting 11 crores per episode for hosting the 11th season of the reality show Bigg Boss.

The popular reality show Bigg Boss 11 stars airing from October 1, on Colors TV. Even if he is one of the highest paid actors today but superstar Salman Khan reveals his first-ever salary was merely 75.

According to a report in Times Of India, In an interview with PTI, Salman said, “My first salary was, I think, about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in Taj hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun.

“Then it went up to Rs 750 for Campa Cola (a soft drink brand) and then it was Rs 1,500 for the longest time. Then I got paid Rs 31,000 for ‘Maine Pyaar Kiya‘, which was then increased to Rs 75,000 later.”

For the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star, this is his eighth season as the host of the controversial reality series and Salman says he always comes back to the show because he connects with the format. “There is nothing else that I am interested in doing, this is one of the better shows that I have. There are other really good shows but I don’t think they are of my format. I don’t think I’ll be able to pull that off. I know I can pull this one off.”

Salman said that he needs shows which have a connection with “common people”. “Even Dus Ka Dum (a reality game show) worked well for me. I need that vibe, that touch with different personalities, with the common man. I need that (grassroots) connect. Until the time I don’t have a connect, I don’t think I can pull anything off,” he said.