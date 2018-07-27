Deepshikha Nagpal: “I Was Scared To Be A Part Of Showbiz”

Actress Deepshikha Nagpal says she was scared to be a part of the entertainment industry.

During an appearance on weekend chat show “JuzzBaatt… Sangeen Se Namkeen Tak”, Deepika said her apprehensions kept her from pursuing her acting dreams, read a statement.

“I never wanted to run away, but I was definitely scared to be a part of the industry. I was afraid of the fact that I won’t be able to give time to my loved ones as I would be busy most of the time,” Deepshikha said in statement.

“I felt, as an actor, I won’t have a personal life and the mere thought always stopped me from taking the plunge. My parents were also not very convinced with my idea of choosing a full-time acting career,” she added.

However, she took baby steps.

“I started with modelling and that’s how my journey began in the glamour world,” she said.

